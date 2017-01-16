New CBI Yorkshire director says Sheffield mayor postponement is “an opportunity”

The CBI has appointed Beckie Hart as its new director for Yorkshire.

Ms Hart, who joined the CBI in 2014, takes up the role having held a number of management roles in local, national and international small and medium-sized manufacturing companies based in the region, developing their international footprint.

She is actively involved in a range of groups supporting young people and education in Yorkshire, sitting on the Hull Youth Enterprise Bank board, the University of Huddersfield Business School advisory board and the University of Bradford People and Innovation board.

She said: “Having worked with businesses in the Yorkshire & Humber region for a number of years, it’s a great privilege to take up the Regional Director’s role.

“The area has a rich industrial history, but also has a living, beating heart with a wide range of firms in every sector. Building on these strong foundations with the right steps, we can create the inclusive growth that will drive productivity and boost prosperity across our region.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to create the right environment for Yorkshire’s firms – from Sheffield to Scarborough – to thrive, and to make sure that our strong business voice is heard loud and clear, regionally and nationally.”

Upon her appointment, Ms Hart issued a statement saying that firms must be at the heart of future devolution deals across Yorkshire & Humber, the CBI’s new Director for the region, Beckie Hart, says.

Drawing on the recently released CBI/Irwin Mitchell Unlocking Regional Growth report, she urged all those involved in the devolution debate to focus on creating growth throughout the region by concentrating on increasing productivity.

She said: “Improving education, transport links and the performance of our companies throughout the region will help to increase productivity and therefore people’s prosperity.

“Firms are ready to play their part and, if devolution is to act as a catalyst for regional economic growth, it’s absolutely critical that businesses have a seat at the table as deals are discussed.

“The postponement of the Sheffield City Region deal presents an opportunity for business, local and central government leaders to take stock and work together to create jobs, drive inward investment and underline the attractiveness of the region as a place to do business.”

Welcoming Beckie’s appointment, Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said: “Beckie will work tirelessly to ensure our members across the area have the very best influence, insight and access to help them grow and create prosperity.

“Businesses across the region are keen to be involved ensuring any future discussions around devolution deals are geared towards creating economic growth.

“Local authority and business leaders should work together on raising productivity, which is the single most important domestic goal of the next five years.”

Phil Jones, CBI Yorkshire & Humber Chair, said: “Beckie is a fine addition to the CBI’s Yorkshire & Humber front bench. Having lived, studied and spent her entire career in Yorkshire, she is extremely well placed to understand and represent the region’s business interests at this important time for the United Kingdom.

“I’m looking forward to working with Beckie this year. 2017 has the potential to be a particularly significant one for the region: Hull will be in the spotlight at a national level as this year’s Capital of Culture, and we have a chance to seize the clear opportunities – from connectivity to devolution – that will make a real difference to growth and prosperity throughout the region.”