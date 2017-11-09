New CCTV images released in hunt for Hull bank robbers

Police today released new CCTV images as they continued their hunt for two men who staged a terrifying bank robbery in Hull.

Images of the men wearing masks during the robbery at Lloyds Bank on Newland Avenue, near Pearson Park, were issued last week.

l

Now fresh pictures showing the suspects near the bank without their masks have been made public.

One of the men was armed with a knife during the robbery, which took place at about 4.30pm last Wednesday, November 1.

Humberside Police’s Det Insp Richard Sage said: “The additional images show the men we believe to be responsible for the robbery without their masks in the vicinity of the bank.

“We believe that someone may be able to recognise the men by considering all the images now available and we urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward.

l

“Our investigation is continuing and we are working with the bank, who are offering a significant reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible for this offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Humberside Police on 101, quoting log reference 392 of November 1.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.