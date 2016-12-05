New chief trustee needed for Piece Hall

The search is underway for a new chairman of The Piece Hall Trust in Halifax.

Existing Chair, Wayne Bowser, steps down, at the end of this year.

During his three-year tenure Mr Bowser has built a strong team including chief executive, Sam Mason, who will run The Piece Hall when it opens next year.

Mr Bowser now looks to pass on the baton to a new chairman, with experience of leading a significant heritage or cultural attraction who is excited by the opportunity to head up the fully operational Piece Hall, helping it to fulfil the Trustees’ ambitions to deliver one of the top visitor attractions in the country.

Mr Bowser said: “It was always my intention to step down after three years. Although I’m sad to leave the brilliantly committed and capable team we’ve now got in place, it feels like the right time to step back, having paved the way for the next Chair who will have time to embed themselves ahead of The Piece Hall opening next year. We have developed a robust business plan and, as the building shifts from restoration to cultural facility, we are looking for someone who can bring experience of the sector to team. I’m hopeful that we will attract someone of significant standing for the role.”

The renovation of the Grade I listed Piece Hall, which has been made possible due to funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Calderdale Council, is now well underway and construction is entering its final phases. The structure and courtyard are being restored and transformed into a modern heritage, business, leisure and cultural destination.

Mr Mason: “We thank Wayne for his commitment and direction over the last three years and wish him all the very best for the future, as well as more time to enjoy spending with his young family. Now that we’re entering the final stages in the life-cycle of this monumental redevelopment project, it’s the ideal time for a new chair of the trustees to join the team.”