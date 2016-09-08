New community of 1,100 homes proposed in east Leeds

a proposed community of 1,100 new homes could risk being a “car-based suburbia” if houses were built years ahead of a school and other services, says one Leeds city councillor.

Templegate Developments Ltd want to build on land at Skelton Gate to the east of junction 45 of the M1 in the Aire Valley near Temple Newsam in east Leeds.

A report to yesterday’s meeting of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel included a programme for development at the site, which reveals 100 houses a year are proposed to be built from 2017.

But construction of a food store and community centre is not proposed to start until 2021, with work on a school not scheduled until 2026.

the report states that council officers “have some concerns” that work on the school is scheduled nine years after the first housing.

The report adds: “The developer has stated they are happy to review this and further discussions are underway with regard to phasing.”

Coun Neil Walshaw (Lab-Headingley), told the meeting: “There’s a great deal of community building that needs to go into this. We want the housing in Leeds, but we run the risk of creating a car-based suburbia and we don’t want to do that. The principle is fine, but there’s an awful lot of detail that needs to be gone into.”

Extra MSA Group is seeking to build 100 bedroom hotel and a new motorway service area next to the proposed housing development on land off junction 45 of the M1.