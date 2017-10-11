New county-wide project launched to tackle organised crime in North Yorkshire

A new county-wide project is being launched to tackle organised crime by sharing more information between agencies in North Yorkshire.

Local authorities, the fire service, government agencies and North Yorkshire Police have joined forces for Project Alliance, which aims to make it easier for organisations to work together.

The project hopes to "disrupt and prevent" a range of organised crime groups involved in drugs, human trafficking and modern slavery, child sexual exploitation and firearms offences.

The police force, councils and agencies will now share more information, intelligence and expertise at regular meetings, as a result of the new partnership.

Detective Inspector Eamonn Clarke, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Like every county in the UK, organised crime groups do operate in North Yorkshire and partnership working is one of the best weapons we have in the fight against them

“Project Alliance allows us to do this more often, and jointly focuses on the most effective ways to make our communities safer.

“Day-to-day, people might hear more about policing operations in which we’ve worked closely with other partners in North Yorkshire, or even brought down organised crime groups by working together.

“We expect Project Alliance to evolve over the next few years. We hope it will become an even more effective tool in not only disrupting organised crime, but also protecting people from organised crime and making our communities even safer.”

Project Alliance was developed in response to the Government’s aim of substantially reducing the level of serious and organised crime affecting the UK.

North Yorkshire Police said the county has now been recognised by the Home Office as one of the best attended multi-agency partnerships nationally.