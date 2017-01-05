New dawn for business whose offices were destroyed by Boxing Day floods

One year on from the Boxing Day floods, a Halifax business is marking an impressive rebuilding project.

Creative design agency Five Talents was badly hit by the rising waters, which completely devastated its basement offices at the Riverside Mills complex in Elland.

The Boxing Day 2015 floods in Elland

The deluge destroyed the studio, computer equipment and work samples. Staff relocated upstairs to share office space with fellow tenants Barclay Firth for nine months while an £80,000 refurbishment took place.

The studios were renovated and flood-proofed, with a sump pump installed for future use, and furniture and equipment were replaced.

The team were able to return to the basement back in September and have since recruited three new staff and taken on more briefs from their clients in the education, leisure and manufacturing sectors. They have also secured new clients from the retail industry.

Managing director Ade Prosser had to work hard to convince clients from elsewhere in the UK of the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

“It was a very challenging and difficult time for us, many of our clients are national customers and were not aware of the scale of the situation or the losses to our business at the time. Work had to go on! With true Yorkshire grit we just rolled up our sleeves and cracked on with the work. We must say a very big thank you to Barclay Firth for accommodating us.

"Other than a few phone system issues, many of our clients never noticed that we had any flood-related issues at all. I am so proud of the way my team handled the situation and the way they managed their projects.”