New family-run restaurant opens in Harrogate

A new family-run modern Italian run restaurant has just opened in Harrogate.

Galo’s Kitchen opened for the first time last week in the premises on Montpellier Street formerly belonging to Van Zellers.

This independent business, which specialise in home-cooked food, already runs a successful restaurant in Bingley.

Run by husband-and-wife team Galo and Zara, the restaurant describes itself as taking great pride in serving the finest grown and reared produce.

A spokesperson said: “We are passionate about food and cooking the finest freshest home cooked recipes.”

Menus at Galo’s Kitchen typically include the likes of Linguine AI Frutti Di Mare, Rigatoni Alla Luganica, Linguine AI Gamberi E Pistacchio, Tagliatelle Al Ragu D’Agnello, Affettato Misto, Capesante Reginelle, Petto Di Anatra Alla Mora and more.

The new eaterie is to take part in the Montpellier Quarter’s 25th anniversary celebrations, including a street party and late night shopping event on Thursday, December 14.

As part of the event, Galo’s Kitchen will be offering a special three-course set price menu with £10 from each meal going to Beat, the charity for eating disorders such as anorexia.