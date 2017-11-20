New flight route announced from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced details of a new flight route this morning.

Hot on the heels of Naples in Italy and Hurghada in Egypt, the airport has announced a further new route to Antalya in Turkey.

The airport’s expansive repertoire of destinations already extends to over 40 different European destinations and with new routes being added regularly, the airport, recently named best small airport in the UK by Which? Consumer group, is fast becoming the airport of choice for passengers in Yorkshire.

The first flight to Antalya, Turkey is set to take off on May 22 2018 and holiday makers will be able to take advantage of the weekly route with flights leaving every Tuesday throughout the summer period. Departures will take place up until September 18 2018.

Tickets for these new flights are on sale now.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We are delighted to announce yet another new TUI route from our airport to Antalya, Turkey. TUI’s decision to continually expand their offering from Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a great show of support and confidence in the services we provide.”

Karen Switzer, Director of Aviation Planning for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited that one of our first steps as TUI, a truly global brand, is to offer greater choice for our customers in Yorkshire. Introducing the new routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a key part of our strategy to offer all our customers as much choice as possible to give them the holiday experience that best suits their individual needs. Holidaymakers in the local area will now have wider access than ever before to our diverse collection of destinations and hotel concepts.”