New hospice shop to open at Sue Ryder Wheatfields in Leeds

A NEW charity shop is set to open in the grounds of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley later this month.

Shoppers will be able to bag some bargains when the new shop off Grove Road officially opens at 10.30am on Saturday October 21.

The shop will be open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays

Sue Ryder shop manager Gillian Pearson said: “The shop is positioned in a prime location, at the heart of Headingley.

“Our fabulous new store will offer a wide range of products, whether you’re looking for fashion, handbags, books, music, DVDs, a or any number of other shopping delights.

“Sue Ryder promises to be the place to shop in Headingley with proceeds going to help Sue Ryder provide specialist hospice care, including that at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.”

She added: “We are recruiting volunteers to help with everything from sorting and preparing stock to merchandising and sales and are also appealing for people to donate good quality clothing, accessories, books and bric-a- brac.”

A volunteer recruitment will be held at the shop from 10am to 2pm tomorrow. (Thurs Oct 12)

Anyone wanting to join the volunteer team is asked to e mail gillian.pearson@sueryder.org or call her on 0113 2033364 or 07824 597231.

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds are joining forces with hospices across the country this week to raise awareness and celebrate work done by staff during Hospice Care Week. The awareness raising week will celebrate the contribution of everyone involved in hospice care.