New jobs created as Leeds recovery firm expands into new site

Fifteen new jobs are to be created at Leeds based garage and recovery business, KD Bros, has acquired a new 2.5-acre site on Armley Road for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will support the company’s growth plans by providing secure storage for 400 vehicles and a state of the art car and commercial garage.

The site will be operating on a 24/7 basis with a modern control centre and training facilities alongside its current city centre depot.

The business first opened as KD Bros and opened its doors in 1971 as a small workshop in Chapeltown, Leeds.

It has grown to become a leading garage and recovery business in West Yorkshire.

The KD Bros brand will be familiar to many who drive the region’s motorways.

A fleet of 25 recovery vehicles operates across the region for private cars, LCV and HGV.

The business employs 30 staff and provides a full range of maintenance, servicing, MOT and Diagnostic services.

Harpal Singh said: “We are a fast growing business and it is important we have the space to meet our future plans.

“The new garage and training facilities will be state of the art and are ideally located to ring road and region’s motorways.”

The site will compliment its 18,000 sq ft premises on Hope Road, just outside of the city centre. The brand includes West Yorkshire Police and Call Assist amongst its clients.

The company has a long-term partnership with accountants and business advisors, Hentons.

The firm has provided strategic advice that covers tax consultancy, accounts and advice on deals.