New leaf as ‘tree’ council goes back to roots

Council officials were doing their best to camouflage Sheffield’s tree-felling controversy yesterday by announcing the start of an “annual tree planting season” that will see more than 8,000 take root between now and next spring.

The number includes around 1,200 young trees being planted as part of the £2bn “Streets Ahead” PFI roadside maintenance deal the council signed with a contractor, which led to protests at the removal of mature trees whose roots were said to be damaging road surfaces.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said the planting would also see 6, 800 small trees installed as part of an initiative to create new woodland which would “bring diversity to the landscape, encourage wildlife and give residents even more opportunities to connect with nature”.

The council said bigger trees would be planted “following requests from the public” and to replace those removed from parks and green spaces due to “health and safety issues”.

Green Party councillor Alison Teal, who was threatened with legal action for trying to stop the removal of mature trees, said: “I applaud the planting of new trees - but of course it takes 100 years to grow a mature tree and the benefits of the new ones are no substitute for the trees that have been stripped out.”

“It’s a pity that they could not plant new trees while retaining the old ones.”

Coun Teal was among seven people arrested after a standoff with police during a protest against the tree-felling programme last February.