New Leeds cat cafe confirms opening date

After months of speculation, Leeds' new Kitty Cafe has confirmed its opening date.

The feline-themed eaterie will open to the public on December 11 and occupy the former Yorkshire Bank site at 8-9 Kirkgate.

Kitty Cafe owner Katie Charles-Richards already runs a successful venture in Nottingham and chose Leeds after deciding to expand her business.

The cafe was originally due to open in August, but issues with renovation work have led to delays.

The £500,000 refit has transformed the bank into a custom-built cat playground which will be home to around 35 rescue cats for customers to pet while sampling feline-themed food and 'mocktail' drinks.

The cats will come from Leeds rescue centres and will be available for adoption.

Due to the expected high demand for visiting slots, access on the opening day must be booked in advance. Early bird booking is only available to members of an exclusive Kitty Club, who will pay a year's subscription fee.

Bookings from non-members will be taken from November 28.

"We will be opening our doors with limited availability, this will allow our new staff plenty of time to refine their training and achieve the high service standards required by Kitty Café as well as for our beautiful felines to make the café their home," said Katie.

To join the Kitty Club, call 0115 7525680 or email info@kittycafe.co.uk. Membership includes a year's free entry to the cafe and branded merchandise.