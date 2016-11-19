New Leeds City College campus will put us “light years” ahead for further education facilities

A NEW 11-storey college campus in the heart of Leeds will provide a “light years advance” for further education in the city - and galvanise a string of wider regeneration benefits.

That was the view from a decision-making plans panel as the £150million proposals from Leeds City College were given the go-ahead.

As reported in the YEP earlier this year, the brand new multi-storey college campus at Quarry Hill will form part of a wider masterplan for the site, which is being billed as a growing cultural and educational quarter for the city.

Outline permission had already been granted by Leeds City Council for a sprawling office, residential, retail and leisure development.

The building is expected to be in operation for the 2018 academic year. It would be the college’s second major new city centre site, to add to its new Hunslet Road Printworks development.

Councillor Neil Walshaw, acting chair of the City Plans Panel, said: “The building is excellent. It has great merit.

“It is a light years advance for the college in our city. I really do like the building and the opportunities if offers to students.”

He added: “The lived experience for students using that site will be fantastic. And it will be a welcome addition to the cityscape.”

The design features three blocks descending in size. Other highlights which won praise include a “green roof”.

Concerns were expressed at the Leeds Civic Hall meeting about access arrangements for the disabled and impact on existing city centre car parking.

College representatives told the panel that ensuring excellent access had been a key factor in the final design, and stressed more than 90 per cent of students would use the bus to get to the site.

