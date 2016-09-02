New Leeds grimefight team tackling gum problems on city’s streets

A NEW team of grimefighters has been set up to tackle a sticky problem blighting the streets of Leeds city centre.

Street Rangers working for LeedsBID (Business Improvement District) are using high pressure steam cleaners to clean up thousands of discarded pieces of chewing gum from Briggate and surrounding streets.

The team has already started its initial six-week programme by carrying out deep cleaning in Button’s Yard near the Corn Exchange and on Albion Street.

Rangers will clean public and private property and respond to requests from businesses.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “Briggate is the most prominent street in the city, with the highest footfall so it is essential we create the right impression of Leeds as a clean and safe city and work at maintaining that.”

LeedsBID head ranger Lawrence Wetherill, said: “The Street rangers will be out on a daily basis, literally cleaning up the streets of the city centre and they are already making an impact in some key areas such as the Corn Exchange where the paving around that landmark building has been rejuvenated.”

James Bailey, General Manager of the Victoria Quarter, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see the LeedsBID Street Rangers starting in earnest; we all want a city we can be rightly proud of.”

“The arrival of Victoria Gate is only seven weeks away and as well as having a first class line up of retail and leisure, it is imperative that the presentation of the city is in keeping.”