New manahatta bar to open

Arc Inspirations is to launch its second Manahatta site in Leeds following a £1.2million investment.

The new Manahatta will be located in the heart of the city on Greek Street in the premises the former Gourmet Burger Kitchen restaurant. It is scheduled to open in March 2017.

Set over 5,500 square foot to accommodate 150 covers it will serve cocktails crafted by award-winning mixologist Mark Austin with expertise from the American Bar at The Savoy Hotel London.

The opening will create 60 full and part-time jobs in the local area.

Looking ahead to the launch Martin Wolstencroft, chief executive of Arc Inspirations, said: “I’m extremely proud to be developing the Manahatta brand, with the launch of a second site in Leeds. The prestigious Greek Street location is a fantastic setting and will complement the existing Merrion Street site perfectly.”