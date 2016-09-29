New offices for city chamber of commerce to open

A new support hub is being opened in Leeds as the city’s chamber of commerce relocates some of its functions.

Leeds Chamber has moved its business support, membership and representation teams to a newly refurbished building and will be joined by the Business Enterprise Fund, the Chamber’s subsidiary company, which provides finance and start up loans to companies across the region.

Also moving with the Chamber will be RTC North who run Enterprise Europe Network and Innovate2Succeed programmes, Innovate UK (which for the first time will have a stable office in Yorkshire) and China Britain Business Council.

The new home for the chamber and its partners will be Carlton Tower on St Paul’s Street.

Speaking about the move, chief executive Sandy Needham said: “This is an exciting period for the Chamber as we bring a number of business support services together. In our conversations with companies we know that their list of priorities includes finding new customers, both home and abroad, ensuring they are responding to the needs of these customers whilst making sure they can fund growth and expansion.

“As we look to the future and the prospects of a post-Brexit world, companies across our region will have access to support and expertise to help them find new markets around the globe; assistance in developing new products and services and access to finance to achieve their growth aspirations.

“All of this will be available under one roof.”

Leeds Chamber is part of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (WNYCC) and was formed following the merger of Leeds, York & North Yorkshire Chamber and Bradford Chambers in 2014.