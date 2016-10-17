Engineering support services group Redhall said it has secured a number of significant new orders​ ​and annual results will be in line with expectations.

The Wakefield-based firm, which serves the nuclear and defence industries, said the to​t​al ​​order book for its manufacturing businesses now stands at £21m compared with £17m at the half year.

Redhall​ said its​ ​manufacturing businesses, Booth Industries and Jordan Manufacturing, have been successful in securing significant new orders since the announcement of the ​g​roup’s interim results on June ​8. Th​ese​ include a further £2.0m of rail infrastructure work and £4.6m of defence related work.

Jordan Manufacturing has secured over £2.5m of further awards in the nuclear decommissioning market.

The ​group said the Government’s decision to proceed with Hinkley Point C is potentially very significant. Booth Industries and Jordan Manufacturing have already submitted, or are in the process of submitting, a number of tenders for work on this substantial project. ​Redhall said t​he timing of work for these tenders varies​,​ but it is anticipated that awards to the successful bidders will be as early as mid-2017.

​The group's chief executive Phil Brierley​ said:​ ​​"Government support for Hinkley Point C is also an indication that its nuclear energy strategy may lead to the development of further nuclear power stations providing work to manufacturing businesses over a significant future period.​"​

​​​He said that Redhall’s ​s​pecialist ​s​ervices ​division also performed well in the financial year to September ​30, enabling the ​g​roup to invest in the growth of its ​m​anufacturing businesses. Redhall Jex ​recently won a £1.2m contract to install a rubber micronisation plant for a joint venture partnership in Spain and ​the group said the division​​ is support​ing​ its blue chip customer base on capital and maintenance projects.

​At​ the interim results in June ​the group said BAE had re-tendered the work packages that ​fell​ within the scope of Redhall Marine. Redhall Marine has ​since ​been informed that it will not be awarded the new contract as it was unable to submit a compliant tender as it considered that the new terms represented a material increase in the level of risk.

The interim contract that Redhall Marine has been working under since December 2015 is expected to end in January 2017.

​The firm said it expects the remaining businesses in ​s​pecialist ​s​ervices, Redhall Networks and Redhall Jex,​ ​will continue to perform well in the current financial year.

The ​b​oard ​said it is​ encouraged by the level of opportunities and the growth in order book in the ​g​roup’s chosen markets within manufacturing. ​As a result it expects that the overall profitability for the year ​to September ​30 will remain in line with market expectations.

​​The ​g​roup’s results for the year ​to September ​30​ are expected to be announced in early December.