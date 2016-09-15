New policy to control off-licences on city street plagued by drunks

LEEDS West Labour MP Rachel Reeves said she is “delighted” after council chiefs rubber-stamped a policy aimed at curbing the number of off-licences in and around an Armley street which is plagued by drunks.

More than 150 people responded to a public consultation launched earlier this year on proposals to introduce a Cumulative Impact Policy for Armley Town Street.

The policy, which will make it much more difficult for new off-licences to be given permission to open in and around Town Street, was agreed at Leeds City Council’s full council meeting on Wednesday.

Miss Reeves had campaigned alongside Armley Labour councillors for the new policy to be introduced.

She said: “I’m delighted that Leeds City Council have passed this Cumulative Impact Policy and sent Armley residents a clear message that the council takes the issue of street drinking in Armley very seriously.

“For far too long, street drinking has caused Armley residents to feel intimidated and unsafe and has contributed to a rise in anti-social behaviour.

“I’m grateful that action is being taken to reduce the high volume of off-licences in the area which we know directly contribute to this very serious problem.”

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “The Licensing authority has been working with partners to address issues around anti-social behaviour amongst people drinking on the street in Armley. The council will now adopt an amended Licensing Policy as its Licensing Act 2003 Statement of Licensing Policy 2014-18.”