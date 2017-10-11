New project to tackle street begging and support homeless people in Huddersfield

A new project is being launched in Huddersfield to help the most vulnerable homeless people in the town centre.

The initiative, a partnership between West Yorkshire Police and Safer Kirklees, aims to encourage and support homeless people to help them find accommodation.

Polcie said it is also being used an opportunity for other agencies to work together and combat street begging in the town.

People who are caught street begging can be issued with warning letter or dispersal orders that can ban them from the town centre.

Inspector James Kitchen, of Huddersfield Neighborhood Policing Team, said: “We have been working on this collaboration with Safer Kirklees for a while and hope that we can tackle this issue in Huddersfield.

“We will be providing help and advice to those vulnerable people who need it and advise them on places they can go for support and also try and re-house individuals who are homeless.

“As part of this project, we are also focusing on combating street begging and want to send out a clear message that this will not be tolerated and there will be consequences if individuals are found street begging in Huddersfield.”

The new project is being supported by the Huddersfield Mission organisation, and people are being encouraged not to give money to individuals who are begging, but instead donate money, clothes or food directly to the charity.

Huddersfield Mission will then redirect the donations to the most vulnerable homeless people.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Kirklees Council's cabinet portfolio holder for Community Safety, said: “It is important that the council works with partner agencies and communities to ensure there is effective support in place for vulnerable people to enable them to have control over their lives, be safe and protected from harm.”

Posters will be distributed into local shops and business around the town centre this month, offering contact details and directions to Huddersfield Mission.