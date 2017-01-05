New PwC boss in Leeds predicts further growth and jobs

PwC will continue to recruit and grow as a business in Yorkshire during 2017, the new Leeds office partner for the accountancy giant has said.

Newly appointed Will Richardson, who took over from Arif Ahmad on New Year’s Day, told The Yorkshire Post that he felt the Leeds city region economy was well-placed to deal with any uncertainty from Brexit and that he wanted PwC to increase revenues in the area, but also play a positive role in the community.

Date:19th Decembewewr 2016. Picture James Hardisty. Will Richardson, the new boss of PwC for the North of England, picture at thier new offices Central Square, off Wellington Street, Leeds.

Mr Richardson has been with PwC for 23 years, having spent his entire professional career with the firm and has been promoted from his former role as forensic practice leader across the North of England.

In his more than two decades he has worked in transactional services and forensics across the country and been involved in making deals across the world, having worked in Africa, North and South America and over Europe. Mr Richardson, who was born in Harrogate and grew up in Masham, said: “I am massively proud and privileged to get this opportunity. I have spent 23 years with the firm, which helps to highlight my passion and love for it, and I use these words purposefully.

“The firm has offered me brilliant opportunities across different areas, departments and countries.”

Mr Richardson takes on the new role just weeks after the firm moved into new premises in Wellington Place.

“We are 750-strong here as a Leeds office,” he said.

“It is a great size team, but we are not stopping growing here, far from it. Those teams will continue to grow. We have set up two centres of excellence one for government and public sector matters, the other for retail and consumer.

“We are now planning a third based in Leeds on digital, to help our clients on their digital transformation journey.”

Mr Richardson said he had clear priorities for the role. “There are three things to focus on,” he said.

“First of all how we continue to grow, secondly the role we play in the wider region and thirdly the work we do in communities. There is a big unknown in Brexit, but if you look at our growth plan we are an ambitious growing region, and my job is to make sure we reflect that and play our part in that.”

The ongoing debate over devolution and the fallout from Brexit are, Mr Richardson said, the two biggest issues his firm would face in 2017.

“From a devolution perspective, we are doing a good job, the amount that has already been generated by way of funds that we can spend locally through LEP and combined authorities are significant amounts. But you look wider at what other regions are doing and there is more that we can be doing.

“But I am convinced we will get there, because we have to. There is a big prize there. A deal will be found

“From a Brexit perspective, if we look at experience post-Brexit, nothing has changed, the world is still spinning.

“It is not all doom and gloom, there is real risk of it becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy [in terms of talking the economy down].

“While it is clear that there are some big fundamental questions we need get over to get us to Brexit, I think we should have a lot of confidence in our Government to get us there.

“It is not a unique time of change, we are on a journey. And a journey that is within a much larger market context.

“Leeds is an incredibly vibrant place.

“The size of the economy here is something that we should probably shout about more.

“The city region is the largest outside of London, £62bn in terms of output, five per cent of total UK output. We are big.

“If you put that into the context of how we continue to grow, we have great leadership from LEP, local authorities and other development bodies and the aspiration to grow to a £100bn economy in 20 years’ time.

“We want to keep growing and playing our part.”