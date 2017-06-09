New Scarborough water park plans set to create a splash

Fresh plans have been unveiled this week for a new water park to be developed on the Yorkshire coast, with the first phase opening this summer.

The North Yorkshire Water Park will be based near Scarborough and open in July with an AquaPark, a ‘Total Wipeout’ inflatable obstacle course, which is the first of its kind in the area.

Plans have also been submitted to develop the site at Wykeham Lakes, on the Dawnay Estate into a visitor attraction over the next two years.

This summer North Yorkshire Water Park will offer stand up paddle boarding, team building events, sailing, windsurfing, open water swimming and canoeing activities, as well as the AquaPark which will include climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers, rollers and blast bags for people to jump, swim and climb on and for the whole family to enjoy.

Robert Sword, Estate Manager of Dawnay Estates, said: “North Yorkshire Water Park is a significant investment for the Estate and great opportunity for Scarborough and for Yorkshire.

"Our plans will result in the creation of at least 15 full-time jobs and will mean that we will be able to offer a wide variety of water-based activities for people of all ages. We are especially excited about the inflatable AquaPark opening next month which will be a fun activity for everyone this summer. We hope people and families will visit the Park, bring a picnic and enjoy the Lake and beautiful surroundings.”

The Water Park will be situated at Wykeham Lakes, where local water sports clubs and individual members have been sailing, windsurfing and model yacht racing for many years.

There are five lakes at the site, with some specialist fishing spots found among mature woodland.

Future plans also include expansion of the existing café, changing rooms and showers at the lake, with additional water sports activities including a Wake Park, Pedalos and Mini-Ports. There will also be a cycle track through the woodland and around the lake side.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council Tourism Manager said: “We welcome these exciting plans for another significant investment in our leisure and tourism sector, which will complement existing attractions in the area. The investment by Dawnay Estates demonstrates continuing private sector confidence in the borough’s future as a leading visitor destination.”

James Whitehead, Manager of the AquaPark added: “This is the first Aqua Park in the area so we hope people will jump in this summer to experience the thrills for themselves! We look forward to welcoming everyone for some fun and to developing the range of activities on offer as we develop our facilities.”