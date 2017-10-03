New skills scheme launched by Screen Yorkshire

Screen Yorkshire has launched a new training programme aimed at boosting film industry skills in the region.

Following its news earlier this year that the region is the UK’s fastest growing for film & TV, Screen Yorkshire has designed SKILL UP to support the development of Yorkshire’s highly regarded existing crew base and demystify the industry for new entrants.

SKILL UP is a multi-modular skills and knowledge development programme, to maximise an individual’s chances of success and help Yorkshire to become one of the most sought after destinations for film & TV. Screen Yorkshire has developed SKILL UP following on from the success of its BOOTCAMP training scheme, with the support of Creative Skillset’s Film Skills Fund. The brand new two tiered initiative is targeted at both Yorkshire based new entrants keen to break into the film industry and more established industry professionals who are seeking to take their career to the next level.

Richard Knight, head of production at Screen Yorkshire said: “I’m delighted to be able to bring further training opportunities to Yorkshire after the significant impact of the previous bootcamp schemes.

“With the additional remit to develop existing behind-camera talent in the industry – and with a stellar line-up of speakers being booked, there’ll be a kaleidoscope of training opportunities on offer in the coming months.”

Since his attendance on Bootcamp 2016, Ben Reid from York now has VFX credits on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Andy Serkis’ directorial debut Breathe and David Bruckner’s The Ritual.

He said: “Screen Yorkshire’s Bootcamp was a fantastic opportunity to galvanise my career transition into the film business. It was very useful in opening my eyes to all the various jobs that are available, and the skills that you need to be successful in each. Screen Yorkshire’s scheme gave me access to people in the industry and an opportunity to grill them about their job.”