New spaces as Leeds Elland Road Park and Ride extension opens

Over 300 new car parking spaces are available to Leeds drivers today as the latest phase of the city’s Park and Ride scheme opened.

The Elland Road extension opened with 375 new bays, including extra spaces for electric vehicle charging.

The fully-lit site will meet demand in an area which has already seen 425 cars fill its capacity every day.

Work on the expansion began in June, and there is also a new, heated waiting facility with toilets, baby changing facilities, ticket machines and real-time travel information due to open in early 2017.

Coun Richard Lewis, executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said:

“We have shown that by delivering the right scheme in the right location we can persuade people of the benefits of leaving their cars outside of the city centre. The feedback we have received from users has been hugely positive and shows what can be achieved through these schemes.

“Elland Road Park and Ride is already contributing to better traffic flows and air quality in Leeds city centre.”

East Leeds will also get access to the Park and Ride network when a 1,000-space car park opens at Temple Green in the new year.

User numbers at Elland Road grew from 200 to 2,000 in its first year of operation in 2014. It is open from Monday-Saturday (excluding match days) from 7am-9.15pm, with buses every 10 minutes until 7pm. Tickets are £2.70 per day, and free for under 16s.

