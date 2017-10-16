New TV comedy show to be dedicated to Sheffield actor and stand-up star Bobby Knutt

An episode of a new TV comedy show is to be dedicated to late Sheffield actor and comic Bobby Knutt who died before his scenes in the show could be filmed.

Bradford filmmaker Steve Call is dedicating the final episode of his upcoming TV show Up North to the funnyman who died on holiday in the South of France last month.

The 71-year-old, who played the part of Albert Dingle in Emmerdale and also starred in hit ITV show Benidorm, had been due to appear in the second series of the show alongside fellow comedy stars Bernie Clifton and Billy Pearce.

Said Mr Call: “We were due to film the last scenes with Bobby Knutt after his holiday in France when we were told of his sad sudden death, so we are going to dedicate the last episode to him.

“It was all kept quiet about Bobby because it was going to be a surprise for Up North fans,” he added.

The second season of Up North, which takes a real-life gritty look at Northern life, will be shown exclusively on Sheffield Live! on Monday nights starting tonight at 9.30pm.

See sheffieldlive.org/tv/ or view at Freeview channel 7, Virgin cable 159.