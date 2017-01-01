New Year starts with a swim in Scarborough

Cold weather failed to deter daredevils from swimming in open water on New Year’s Day across Yorkshire.

Dozens of daring dippers ran into the sea at Scarborough on a traditional event in aid of charity.

The Scarborough New Year's Day dip gets underway on South Bay beach.

The event raises money with 75 per cent of proceeds goes to a charity of the dipper’s choice with the rest going to Scarborough Lions to support their causes.

Many of the participants donned fancy dress for the event.

Meanwhile, in Otley dozens of people swam in the River Wharfe with some raising funds for charities.

This year the swim has been renamed the Joe Town Memorial Swim, in honour of the event’s founder, a life-saving and swimming teacher who died in 2011. Competitors involved people of all ages from children to pensioners.

The New Year's Tug of War in Ayton, Scarborough. East and West Ayton battle it out

At White Wells spa baths, on Ilkley Moor, the New Year plunge took place yesterday.

Meanwhile, a New Year tug of war took place in Ayton, Scarborough, where villagers from East and West Ayton took part in a competition.

West Ayton secured the bragging rights after coming out on top for the second successive year.

More than 250 people braved the chilly weather to gather on the banks of the River Derwent to see West Ayton come out on top by two pulls to nil in the best-of-three encounter.

Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn represented West Ayton and a combination of the Denison Arms and Ayton Sports Association represented East Ayton in the event, which began in 1969.

Organiser Coun Mick Jay-Hanmer, landlord of the Forge Valley pub, said: “It was absolutely stupendous.

“The conditions were fair and our pullers this year really did a good job. There is always the danger the team which wins the first pull have exerted themselves too much, but they managed to come through.”