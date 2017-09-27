Next phase of £130m leisure development to begin next year

A major development scheme has celebrated a milestone after planning permission was granted for the next phase of the project.

Councillors in Barnsley have approved the second phase of The Glass Works in the town centre, a 3.8 hectare, £130m project funded by Barnsley Council.

Construction has already started on the initial phase of the scheme, which includes the new Library @ the Lightbox and a transformation of the Metropolitan Centre, which will provide a home for the town’s famous markets.

This part of the project is scheduled to open in 2018.

Following its completion, the second stage of the development will begin in autumn 2018. Work will include the 25 new retail units and 10 family-friendly restaurants, which will frame a new public square and extend along a new shopping route.

This phase will also include two key leisure anchors, Cineworld and Superbowl UK, who both signed 20-year leases earlier this year. Cineworld will provide a 13-screen multiplex cinema and Superbowl UK will offer ten pin bowling, Laser Quest and a crèche, providing a fun environment for all ages.

Barnsley Council and development managers Queensberry are working towards a completion date of 2020 for the entire scheme.

Coun Roy Miller, cabinet spokesman for place, said: “We are delighted to get the green light for this next stage of The Glass Works. The approval keeps everything nicely on track and within our projected timescales.

“Making Barnsley town centre a daytime and evening destination that families and friends can enjoy has long been a priority of the council. We are extremely proud to now have the opportunity to deliver a modern and vibrant town centre, served by the cinema, bowling venue, new shops and popular restaurants.

“It’s great news for the town and the scheme will also stimulate inward investment, economic growth and create better jobs here.”

Stuart Harris, commercial director and co-founder of development manager Queensberry, said: “This is a major landmark for the scheme and we can now look forward to completing the great work that has already started.

“Before we began working in Barnsley, the comment we often heard was that the town centre didn’t have the right offer to keep people in town outside of work hours, particularly into the early evening.

“Changing that has always been one of our key goals and with the signing of our anchor tenants, Cineworld and Superbowl UK, Barnsley residents will no longer need to travel further afield to find first-class leisure facilities.

“The Glass Works has also attracted a lot of interest from nationally renowned retailers and restaurants and we look forward to announcing some of the new occupiers in the months ahead.”