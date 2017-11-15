NHS is braced for ‘worst ever’ winter in A&E

Hospitals could see the worst ever performance for A&E waiting times this winter, a think-tank has warned.

The NHS aims to admit or discharge 95 per cent of patients within four hours of arriving in emergency departments.

However, new analysis by the Health Foundation has predicted that the number of patients seen in this timeframe could fall to 87 per cent between January and March.

The fall would represent the worst quarterly performance since records began in 2004/5.

The think-tank said hospitals were now struggling to meet this target all year round – not just in winter, when pressures were traditionally worse.

Adam Roberts, the head of economics at the Health Foundation, said: “With temperatures already dropping, it seems clear that the NHS will be relying on the hard work of its staff to get it through the additional pressures of winter this year. There has already been substantial action taken, but unless this significantly improves the trend of recent years, our projections give an idea of how much money it might take for the NHS to deliver what the Government has asked of it.

“Any additional investment would be welcome for this year, but a long-term plan needs to be developed as soon as possible for next year and those after. Winter is not going away.”

It estimates that, unless the trend of recent years is significantly improved, about 735,000 patients could wait longer than four hours at hospitals in England between January and March.

This would be a 311 per cent rise on winter 2010/11, the Health Foundation said. It also claims the NHS will need at least £360m in extra funding this winter to meet its target.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said A&E performance had improved, and nine out of ten people were seen within four hours last month.

The spokeswoman said: “Whilst we fully expect the NHS to continue to face pressures as part of winter, the Health Foundation itself points out that the NHS has more robust plans in place than ever before, including an unprecedented system-wide push for all NHS workers to have the flu jab, supported by an extra £100m of additional funding for A&Es and £1bn more funding for social care this year.”