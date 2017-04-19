Nick Clegg confirms he will stand in snap election

The former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has put an end to speculation that he may stand down as an MP by confirming he will run again for his Sheffield Hallam seat.

There have been rumours that the Lib Dem MP was preparing to step down before elections in 2020, but in a statement this morning he announced he will be re-standing in June.

The announcement follows news that a number of Labour MPs will not fight their seats, with Hartlepool's Iain Wright becoming the latest to add his name to the growing list.

There are also question marks over whether some Tories will stand again, including veteran MP Ken Clarke and Northern Powerhouse minister Andrew Percy.

Announcing his decision, Mr Clegg said: "Theresa May has called a General Election out of opportunism and intolerance: opportunism in seeking to exploit the weakness of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party; and intolerance in seeking a landslide majority to bring about 'unity', by which she means the ability to impose whatever interpretation of Brexit she wishes without meaningful scrutiny from Parliament.

"Meanwhile, her Brexit-obsessed Government is failing to provide the decent schools, hospitals and social care which communities, including those I represent in Sheffield, rightly deserve.

"This General Election once again places the interests of the Conservative Party ahead of the daily needs of the British people.

"I will be re standing as the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate in Sheffield Hallam – a constituency I have had the immense privilege to represent in Parliament for twelve years – because I vehemently oppose the direction that Theresa May wishes to drag our wonderful country."

A number of other Yorkshire MPs have already confirmed they will run again, including fellow Lib Dem Greg Mulholland, Labour MPs Holly Lynch, Paula Sherriff, Barry Sheerman, Louise Haigh and Richard Burgon.

The Tory MP Andrea Jenkyn has also stated she will fight to retain her Morley seat - seized from Ed Balls in 2015 - despite having recently given birth just weeks ago.

The Hull West MP Alan Johnson yesterday revealed he will not stand again, claiming it was the "best" decision for himself "the constituency and the Party".

The Middlesbrough South MP Tom Blenkinsop also said he will stand down, citing "irreconcilable differences" with the party's leadership.