Nick Garthwaite begins term as president of Bradford Chamber

Nick Garthwaite has been officially elected president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Garthwaite, managing director of Christeyns, was unanimously voted in at the chamber’s annual meeting and succeeds Andy Caton, who has held the post for the last two years.

The entrepreneur has already been involved with the chamber’s policy development and lobbying activities for several years, and says he is looking forward to supporting local firms and helping to make Bradford an even better place in which to do business.

He will now chair regular policy development meetings of the chamber, represent the local business community at external meetings, and act as general business ambassador for the wider district.

He will be supported in his role by the new incoming vice-president, Suzanne Watson.

The head of Approach PR was also elected at the chamber annual meeting.