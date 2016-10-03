Night time tour around Leeds cultural highlights raises cash

A vital support centre for people affected by cancer is one step closer to being built after a sponsored night time tour of Leeds’s historic buildings.

Maggie’s Yorkshire hosted its Culture Crawl on Friday, with more than 80 participants taking in five iconic spots as part of the charity’s biggest ever event in the region.

Special evening access was granted to the Parkinson Building, Leeds Town Hall, Holy Trinity Church, The Tetley and First Direct Arena for people to enjoy art and entertainment.

All proceeds will go towards building the £5m centre at St James’s Hospital. More than £3m has already been raised through various funding efforts and work can begin once the £4m mark has been met.

Ben Feely, fundraising manager for the centre, said: “I’m incredibly excited and over the moon with so many people turning up.

“And I’m so grateful to such an amazing team of volunteers, without which the event simply would not have taken place.”

Entertainment on the night included a performance at Holy Trinity Church by the Giving Voice Choir, a group of singers with neurological conditions.

Artistic director at Arts@Trinity, Paul Ratcliffe, said: “It was really, really nice because it went from being just the artists to suddenly being full, for 40 minutes, of people looking happy and walking around.

Fundraiser Jean Hodges, 68, of Bramhope, said: “It was a lovely, happy, positive atmosphere. That was nice to feel when you are raising money for quite a serious thing.”

And First Direct participant Paul Smith, from Wetherby, said: “What a fabulous night. We got to visit some iconic Leeds landmarks, hear some talented musicians, have the best steak pie I’ve ever had, and helped to raise money for the new Maggie’s Centre in Leeds.”