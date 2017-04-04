Night vigil and floral tributes to Halifax teen after body is found

Hundreds of people attended a night vigil and left tributes to a Halifax teenager after a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Sheils, aged 19, was last seen at his home address in the Halifax area in Monday evening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers looking for missing Calderdale man Jordan Sheils have found the body of an adult male.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and Mr Sheils’ family has been informed. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

Floral and candle tributes have been left across North Bridge in Halifax along with football flags and Crossley Junior Football club shirts.

There was a vigil held on the bridge last night with hundreds in attendance.

Readers have also published heartfelt messages on the Halifax Courier Facebook page.

Tracy Collins said: “Such a devastating end. My heart goes out to his family & friends. RIP.”

Sarah Goodwin said: “Heartbreaking, such a lovely young man and a wonderful family.”

Margaret Charnock-Bates: “My thoughts are with his family. So sad”