No.1 Park Lane sold to investors for £19m

Landmark building No.1 Park Lane in Leeds has been sold to a private overseas investor from a guide price in excess of £19m.

The landmark building was constructed in 2001 and offers 76,260 sq ft of Grade A office space over seven floors.

The property is let in its entirety to credit reference agency Callcredit as its UK headquarters, at a current rent of £1.5m per annum.

Located in the Western corridor of Leeds city centre, No.1 Park Lane neighbours the central business district and civic quarter. Nearby occupiers include TD Waterhouse, NHS, HMRC and Weightmans LLP.

International real estate adviser Savills represented the current owner during the sale.

Mark Wilson, associate director in the investment team at Savills Leeds, said: “This deal reflects the strong overseas appetite for prime regional office assets since the EU referendum last year. The recently agreed lease extension providing 10 years unexpired income proved very attractive in the current income-focussed market.”