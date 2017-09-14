Noise troubles at building site

A campaigner has spoken out after nearly a year of disruptive noise coming from a construction site in Leeds.

Michael Lowry said that Leeds City Council has done nothing to stop vehicles beeping loudly at the Taylor Wimpey development of more than 130 homes behind Moseley Wood Gardens, in Cookridge.

Work started last September after community protests.

Mr Lowry, the chairman of Cookridge Residents’ Action Group who lives close to the site, said that the vehicles used had louder reverse alarms than what was agreed.

He said: “It’s like a bullet going through the house.

“The problem we have is that Leeds City Council has allowed this to go on for 11 months and done nothing.”

He added that trees on a green belt part of the site have been felled for a cycle track.

A council spokesperson said contractors have a duty to work to agreements about keeping disturbance to a minimum.

He added: “We appreciate residents raising these issues so we can work with developers to ensure compliance with the conditions and help maintain a working relationship between residents and the developer.”

Council officers were due to meet the contractors this week, he said.

A spokesperson for Tayor Wimpey said: “Under health and safety requirements, the machinery we use has to have a reversing alarm to alert construction workers to a vehicle’s movements. This has been approved by the Local Authority Environmental Health Officer.”

Trees were removed from the site in accordance with planning permission, she said.

Around four years ago Mr Lowry penned a cheeky song called Soggy Bottom Calypso, calling for the developer to ditch the plans for the site which campaigners nicknamed Soggy Bottom because of its alleged drainage issues.