Nominations open for the Variety Awards

The search is on for the best businesses in Yorkshire as the countdown to this year’s Yorkshire Business Awards begins.

The annual Christmas awards event, held at the Queens Hotel in Leeds on Friday December 8, will provide much needed funds for children’s charity Variety.

Entries are being sought in the categories of Business Leader of the Year, Board of the Year, SME of the Year and Young Business Award.

To enter or nominate a company or individual whom you deem worthy of recognition and praise, visit https://www.variety.org.uk and you will be taken to the standard submission form.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday September 13.

Last year’s event saw broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald deliver the keynote speech while both Alistair and Jonny Brownlee provided light relief by discussing their Olympic exploits.

There was also a touching tribute to the late Jo Cox who was so tragically murdered during the summer by a white supremacist.

In total the event generated £140,000 for Variety, a figure warmly welcomed by its Yorkshire chairman Duncan Syers.

The event also saw Di Walker, chief executive at Karro Food Group, presented with the award for Business Leader of the Year for her work in turning round the food group from a £14m loss to a business which returned a £25m profit.

The award for Board of the Year was presented to Huddersfield-based branding firm Principle, SME of the year was given to Tracsis and Young Business of the Year was taken by The Floow, a Sheffield-based software provider.

A spokesperson said: “Over the years, it has become a premier fixture in the business calendar with 500 Yorkshire businessmen and women attending; comprising of the top management of all the public companies headquartered in the region as well as most of the regions professional advisors.”

Sponsors this year include Yorkshire Bank, Rothschild, Endless, Hendersons, EY, Clarion, Ideas and Core Telecom.

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for this year’s event.