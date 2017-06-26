Normanton schoolgirl Erin Connell impresses Pixie Lott on The Voice Kids

Her flawless vocals dazzled pop superstar Pixie Lott.

And now Normanton schoolgirl Erin Connell has made it through to the next stage of television show The Voice Kids UK.

Erin appeared on the programme on Saturday night, after beating 15,000 hopefuls to secure the chance to sing to celebrity judges Pixie, Will.I.Am and Danny Jones from McFly.

The 13-year-old performed a rendition of On My Own, from West End hit musical Les Miserables in the hope one of the three, sat with their backs to her, would turn their chair to see her and take her through to the next round.

And she was left beaming when singer Pixie Lott swivelled around, as she belted out her final note.

Praising her afterwards, Pixie said: "I loved that. It was emotional but really sort of innocent.

"It just felt right to turn and push the button."

The popstar also promised to take Erin to see Lis Miserables in the West End, after the teen said she would love to be in the show, but had never seen it in London.

Erin, who lost her mum Peta to breast cancer at the age of eight, was supported at the side of the stage by her proud dad Richard.

He said: "Every time Erin sings, it touches every emotion inside me.

"I think it is a real gift to be able to do that and not even realise you are doing it."

Erin is also being supported by staff and students at The Freeston Academy, which she joined after moving to the area at Easter.

She said: "The celebrities on the show were really nice. I felt comfortable around them and they were

easy to talk to.

“I love singing – it just makes me very happy. I loved being on the show.”