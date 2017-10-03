North-South housing price divide revealed

Behind Kensington Palace Road, the most expensive street in the country, and moving up one place from last year’s ranking, is Grosvenor Crescent in the SW1X postcode of London, with an average property value of £21,984,033.

In third place, and down from second last year, is The Boltons, in the SW10 postcode of London, with an average property value of £19,858,239.

Zoopla said a huge 94.2 per cent of streets with an average property price of £1m and above are located in southern England.

In Wales just 11 streets topped the average £1m mark.