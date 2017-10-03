Search

North-South housing price divide revealed

File photo dated 11/08/17 of a row of houses. More than 14,000 streets across Britain now have an average property value of �1 million-plus, according to a website. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday October 2, 2017. There are now 14,417 streets where the average property value is �1 million or over, up from 12,418 in 2016, Zoopla has found. See PA story MONEY Streets. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Behind Kensington Palace Road, the most expensive street in the country, and moving up one place from last year’s ranking, is Grosvenor Crescent in the SW1X postcode of London, with an average property value of £21,984,033.

In third place, and down from second last year, is The Boltons, in the SW10 postcode of London, with an average property value of £19,858,239.

Zoopla said a huge 94.2 per cent of streets with an average property price of £1m and above are located in southern England.

In Wales just 11 streets topped the average £1m mark.