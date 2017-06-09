North Yorkshire's only non-Conservative almost triples her majority

A huge win for York Central's Rachael Maskell has seen her nearly triple her majority in North Yorkshire's only non-Conservative seat.

The former Unite Union rep, backed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in high-profile appearances in the city in recent weeks, swept to victory taking more than 65 per cent of the public vote.

Election 2017: North Yorkshire results in full for Harrogate, York, Scarborough and Selby



With a large turnout of 69 per cent, she secured a total of 34,594 votes over Conservative candidate Ed Young's 16,019 and Lib Dem's Nick Love, who took 2,475 votes.

This morning, as loud cheers welcomed the news she has secured a second term, she has pledged to build on York's successes to ensure it becomes "the greatest city of our nation".

"It's been an incredible result," she said as the result was declared at 5am today."It's been a real privilege to serve York Central over the past two years and I'm delighted to have been asked to do that again.

"I will make sure that York continues to build on the successes of its past to become the greatest city of our nation."

Labour's agenda - around NHS and education funding, housing supply and jobs - has spoken to people across the country she added, calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to "bow out" in light of last night's losses.

"Labour has said it will invest in you, and that's what people are crying out for," she said. "We have offered real hope.

"Jeremy Corbyn has called it. The reality, the rhetoric, and the platitudes don't wash and it's time for Theresa May to bow out."

Conservative candidate Ed Young said while he was proud of the way the campaign had been fought, it had been a "huge mountain to climb" he added.

"It was always going to be a challenge," he said. "Brexit shook up politics and it continues to do so. In York, we saw a very strong Remain vote, and that is still very raw.

"I'm very proud of the way we fought this election."

Ms Maskell, who replaced Sir Hugh Bayley after he stood down in 2015, had centred her battle on her record in recent years, citing campaign work over the closure of Strensall Barracks and the floods which hit the city over Christmas 2015.

"Every job is worth fighting for" was a key campaign message from recent weeks and, as she met with supporters following this morning' final announcement, her first comment was a wry "the work begins now".