North Yorkshire show relocates to estate after 18 years at hall

One of the region’s most successful one-day agricultural shows is relocating to a new venue.

The new home of North Yorkshire County Show is the Camp Hill estate which lies between the villages of Carthorpe and Kirklington eight miles south of Bedale.

Len and Vivienne Cragg joint presidents of the North Yorkshire County Show. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It is a move that brings to an end 18 years of the traditional countryside show being held at Otterington Hall in Northallerton and comes after the site was sold to new owners.

Len Cragg, the show’s joint president, said the event’s voluntary committee had considered five potential new sites before reaching an agreement with Camp Hill owners Robert and Jo Ropner.

Mr Cragg said there was sadness over leaving Otterington but that Camp Hill is an exciting opportunity.

He said: “It was so straight forward at Otterington Hall. If we wanted any other supplies we could pop back into Northallerton and pop them in a vehicle and bob back again.

“The move is going to prove a little difficult in some ways but the new hosts Robert and Jo Ropner are very passionate and want to see it work.

“We have to be positive - ‘the show must go on’ has become our motto. We will overcome what difficulties we encounter and it may lead to other opportunities once we prove it works well on another site.”

Mr Cragg said the new show site was similar in size to its previous home.

New host Mr Ropner said he and his wife Jo were looking forward to show day on June 18.

“We have diversified away from being a rural estate down different paths in the last 23 years and we’re very proud of what we have achieved but it’s very exciting to be welcoming the North Yorkshire County Show here.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to embrace all that’s good about the countryside.”

Built in 1738, Camp Hill has been owned by the Ropner family since 1945, with Robert and Jo taking over the helm in 1993.

The couple opened the gates to the public in 1996 and have since welcomed more than one million people, hosting events for top UK companies, adventure experiences for families, life skills for school parties, weddings, festivals and private parties.