Northallerton police station to be sold

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they are to sell Northallerton police station - and that the nearest custody cells will be in Harrogate.

The station's services will be moved to a new facility that will be part of the force's general headquarters at Alverton Court in Northallerton.

But officers making arrests in the town will have to transport prisoners to Harrogate, where the nearest custody suite will be located.

They will also be able to use cells in Darlington and Middlesbrough which are managed by neighbouring forces Durham and Cleveland.

Northallerton's custody suite has been shut for the past year on a trial basis, and the chief constable has now recommended permanent closure.

The force believe they will save £2.5million by selling the site.

North Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, Julia Mulligan, said:

“Based on the operational recommendation of the Chief Constable and significant savings we have identified, it is the right time to sell Northallerton Police Station. The custody suite itself has been closed for a year now and although there were some initial problems, these have been overcome. £2.5 million is a very significant sum to be saved, and my decision to sell Northallerton police station will allow the Chief Constable and I to ensure other areas of policing can see the investment they need.”

The front counter in Northallerton will close on October 31. Members of the public can still report crimes by visiting the reception at Alverton Court.

Staff will remain working in the building until the sale is complete.

There has also been controversy surrounding the sale of the force's former HQ, Newby Wiske Hall, which is also in Northallerton.