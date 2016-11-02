Now we know why it’s called snail mail - there’s an infestation in the post box

AN amused pernsioner found a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘snail mail’ after he recveived package of letters they had started to eat.

Joe Castle, 90, received a parcel of historical documents at his home, through the post, but was surprised to find them eaten around the edges

Sheffield historian Joe Castle who had a parcel delivered after it was eaten by snails in a post box. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

There was also a letter from Royal Mail inside the parcel, explaining that snails had climbed inside the letterbox and partially eaten his package - despite the company putting slug pellets inside their boxes to discourage them.

Mr Castle, from Sheffiled, said: “I found it all rather amusing really.

“The letters weren’t damaged too badly, they were just a bit nibbled around the edges.

“It gives a new meaning to ‘snail mail’ anyway.”

The letter from Royal Mail explained: “I am sorry that the enclosed letter has been damaged and subsequently delayed. The item was found during a scheduled collection from a posting box and had been damaged by snails.

“Unfortunately, despite regular cleaning and placing slug pellets in the boxes, we find that slugs and snails still occasionally manage to creep into the apertures, fall down into the box and start eating the glue on the stamps and envelopes.”

The statement went on to apologise for the ‘unusual tampering’ to Mr Castle’s letter, as well as for the delay.

The grandfather-of-two said the documents were posted from his daughter Isobel Puntraath, who lives in Exeter, for research he is conducting into the history of the A57.

He said: “I was quite surprised that Royal Mail put slug pellets in postboxes.

“Snails eating letters must be a an issue.

“They’re obviously determined, the slugs and snails. It’s been a great source of amusement.”