OAP badly hurt in collision with car in Shipley

A PENSIONER was seriously injured after she was involved in collision with a car in Shipley.

The woman aged in her seventies was involved in collision with a Smart City Car on Charles Street near Shipley rail station just before 10am today (Thurs Sept 15).

The pedestrian was treated by paramedics and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was uninjured.

PC Suggitt of West Yorkshire Police, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning who may have seen either the vehicle, or the pedestrian prior to the incident, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

“A number of vehicles were parked on Charles Street that had left prior to police attending, and it is possible that a motorist or passenger in those vehicles may have vital information. I would ask for them to speak to police. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Suggitt via 101, quoting 476 of 15/9/2016.