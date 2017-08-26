Colin Oldroyd, former mayor of Wakefield

Have your say

Colin Oldroyd, who has died at 87, was a headmaster and former mayor of Wakefield.

He taught at Crofton School before becoming head at Horbury Bridge and later Middlestown County Primary, and as chairman of the town’s community centre, led a campaign to keep Flushdyke School open.

In 2014 he received a lifetime achievement award from Ossett Civic Society.

Mr Oldroyd was a Labour councillor for 12 years and was mayor in 1997.

Married for 63 years, he and his wife, Jean, had three sons, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.