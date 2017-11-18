Father Theodore Young, Ampleforth monk

THE oldest monk at North Yorkshire’s Ampleforth Abbey, Father Theodore Young, has died at 95.

He had served in the ministry for 70 years after joining the monastic community in 1940, and was ordained a priest seven years later, becoming clerk to the head of Ampleforth College which he had attended as a student.

He later served as a priest in Liverpool, Knaresborough and Grassendale.

Known to all as Theo, he had celebrated the 70th anniversary of his ordination just four months ago.

Seven years earlier, he had written an article reflecting on his years as a monk.

“Like everyone else,” he wrote, “there have been bad days, but the happy ones far exceed the bad ones - largely because of the support of my Abbots, and my Community, and the kindness and concern of so many people I have come across, in the Parishes I have served, not only Catholics, but from people of all denominations, and none.”