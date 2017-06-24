John Walker

His Honour John David Walker was well known in Hull as a barrister of many years standing, who became a circuit judge on the north-eastern circuit.

Judge Walker, who has died at 93, founded a set of barristers’ chambers in the city after lecturing in commercial law in Bradford and following a short period working for Reckitt and Colman.

The chambers have prospered ever since, producing at least seven circuit judges and one QC.

Born in Malton, the son of the physician and surgeon Dr Lawrence Cecil Walker, and Jessie Walker, he was educated at Orley Farm Preparatory school, Oundle and the University of Cambridge where he took the Law Tripos.

After Oundle, he joined the Frontier Force Rifles spending five years in India and Pakistan and six months in Egypt. He rose to the rank of Captain, learnt to speak Urdu and became adjutant of his regiment. But illness curtailed his military career and he returned to England and went up to Cambridge. He was called to the bar by the Middle Temple in 1951.

He practiced as a barrister for 21 years, mainly on the north-eastern circuit and with frequent trips to London, were he had chambers in Kings Bench Walk. Colleagues spoke of the twinkle in his eyes, his ready smile, sense of humour and ability to listen.

In 1972, he was appointed as a recorder and in the same year a circuit judge, sitting mainly in the north with occasional visits to help out with the trial of criminal cases in London. It was a post he held from 1972-89.

He served as chairman of the Mental Health Review Tribunals from 1982-95 and the legal chairman of the Parole Board from 1992-95.

His career concluded with his appointment as a Deputy Lieutenant for the East Riding of Yorkshire.

He leaves a wife Elizabeth and three children Belinda, Nicholas and Emma.