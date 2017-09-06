Richard North, solicitor

Richard North, who has died at 74, was a seaside solicitor of the old school, who was a well-known face in the Yorkshire resorts.

Living latterly at Hunmanby, he had practised in Bridlington, where he grew up, and in Scarborough.

Originally from Derby, he arrived on the coast by way of Wales and Barnard Castle.

He married Dorothy in 1986, and their friend and neighbour, Amanda Richardson, described him as a “real, old fashioned-gentleman” who would do whatever he could to make her happy”.

He is survived by Dorothy, his brother Robert and two nieces.