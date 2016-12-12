Warm front of the man who brought us sunshine: weatherman Ian McCaskill dies at 78

Former BBC weather forecaster Ian McCaskill has died aged 78, his daughter has confirmed.

Kirsty McCaskill said her father had been living with dementia for the past five years and passed away on Saturday. He had lived in South Milford, near Selby, in his later years. She described him as a “lovely man” who brought “sunshine to people’s lives”.

McCaskill, who retired in 1998, was recognised for his Scottish accent and known during his career for his exuberance and enthusiasm for anticyclones, warm fronts and isobars.

He became the most imitated BBC TV weather forecaster during his 20 years presenting weather for the corporation and even had his own Spitting Image puppet.

In a statement on behalf of his family, Ms McCaskill said: “Ian was a truly lovely man who loved his family unconditionally and brought lots of sunshine to people’s lives with his friendly smile, kindness and sharp wit.

“He is survived by his wife Pat, whom he adored, two daughters, Vicky and Kirsty, two step-sons, Tim and Matthew, and nine grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.”

He had two daughters with his first wife Lesley Charlesworth, to whom he was married from 1959 until her death from breast cancer in 1992. In 1998, he married Pat Cromack, becoming stepfather to her two sons, and moved to Yorkshire.

He was once voted Britain’s sexiest weather presenter and said having his own Spitting Image puppet was “the greatest compliment”.

Weatherman Liam Dutton was among those payingtribute on Twitter saying: “Sad news about Ian McCaskill – a BBC weatherman I grew up watching. He was a lovely guy with a good sense of humour.”

Weather presenter Paul Hudson, who co-wrote a book with McCaskill, said: “Really sorry to hear Ian McCaskill has passed away. We had great fun writing our book Frozen In Time.”