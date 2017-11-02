Occupants of car fled after crash in Doncaster

The occupants of a car ran off after a crash in Doncaster last night.

A black Peugeot 308 crashed into a fence and a lamppost next to the race course on Leger Way at around 9.50pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The occupants of the car fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,194.