Officers direct appeal to missing South Milford man as urgent search gathers pace

A senior officer at North Yorkshire Police has appealed directly to a man who has been missing for more than a week to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Al Wescott said that Richard Taylor's family "are beside themselves with worry" as the force admiited it is "extremely concerned" for the 30-year-old South Milford man's welfare.

Richard Taylor.

Mr Taylor was last seen more than a week ago by his family when he left his home on the morning of Thursday, October 12 to get a tyre fixed. His car was found in a lay-by near the old mushroom works near Gateforth two days later.

At 10.10am today a person matching is description was seen just south of Riccall. He has been described as wearing a grey hooded top, so he may have changed his clothing, officers said.

Chief Inspector Al Wescott said: “As our search for Richard continues into a second week, I would like to make a direct appeal to Richard himself. Richard, your family are beside themselves with worry and we are very concerned for your welfare.

"If you see or hear this appeal, please get in touch with your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are safe. If you prefer, you can call the missing people charity on 116 000 in confidence.”

North Yorkshire police today thanked the public for their response to the search for missing Mr Taylor and are urging them to continue to report any sightings.

Officers said the sightings received would indicate that he could be travelling a route around the A19 travelling from the Brayton area up to Riccall.

A force spokesperson said: "We would ask that people continue to contact the police with any sightings and ask that they do that as soon as possible to enable the police to respond quickly."

Officers are "satisfied" that Mr Taylor has not come to harm as the result of any crime, but continue to be "extremely concerned for his welfare".

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with mousy hair, a slim build and has distinctive eyes - one blue and one brown.

Specially trained officers continue to support Richard’s family at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.