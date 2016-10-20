Officers make series of arrests after storming homes in Doncaster

A series of arrests have been made in Doncaster after armed police stormed homes with warrants today (Thursday).

The pre-planned warrants were executed by officers at around 5am at addresses in Docking Hill Road and Allerton Street, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said eight men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a firearm, possession of weapons, possession of controlled drugs and a number of town centre thefts.

They currently remain in police custody being questioned by detectives.

Chief Inspector Adie Brown, who commanded the operation, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the warrants.

“If anyone has any concerns, or has any information that could help us continue tackling crime and antisocial behaviour in the area, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”