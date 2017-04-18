Officers now searching Leeds ring road after firearms incident

Officers are now searching the central reservation of a ring road in Leeds following a firearms incident.

Armed police were called after reports a man was pointing a gun from a van at passing vehicles at around 11.40am on Sunday, on the A64 near Tadcaster.

Officers in Leeds were contacted on Sunday by North Yorkshire Police as the van was seen heading towards West Yorkshire and spotted in the Garforth, Crossgates and Seacroft areas.

There are currently reported delays on the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road in Seacroft as police are searching the area as part of their investigation.

Two men, aged 17 and 20, were arrested by officers after a van was stopped at around 12.55pm on Sunday.

Ross Adams, aged 20, of Ridge Road, Micklefield, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 19.

The 17-year-old man has been released from custody.